Diane Kracker
age 81, went to her lord in her sleep on May 18, 2020. She was married for 60 years to the love of her life, Jim. She attended grade school at St. John and graduated with honors at Central Catholic 1956. She started the St. Mary girls track team in 1977 and she coached until the early 1990's. She was also one the first hot dog ladies at St. Mary's. She worked at Day Ketterer law firm before she started her family and retired from a Child Place nursery owned by her good friend, Ann Witner. She was a hospice of Stark County volunteer and lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Mary's. She loved taking her kids and grandkids to the park and swimming. She loved camping at Buffalo Hills and her water aerobics at the Massillon YMCA. She truly loved her family and always put them first. I am sure all of you heard her scream encouragement during our Football games, soccer, Basketball games, track meets, concerts, recitals, and cheerleading competitions. Nobody was louder than our Mom! GO BEARS! She loved her Cleveland sports teams and kids!
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Jim; seven children: Jim Kracker Jr., Joanne (Fran) Kracker, Lisa (Scott) Stutz, Kathy (Ray) Baker, Jeanne (Jim) Youngdahl, Tim (Christie) Kracker,and Jeff (Colleen) Kracker. The little loves of her life -
10 grandchildren: Erin, Allie, Kristen, Cole, Taylor, Drew, Maddie, Evan, Jonah and James; four great-grandchildren: Brynn, Emmie, Garrett, and Quinn. Preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, Robert and Jean Roche; and brother, David Roche' and her dear grandmother, Ann Peters.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St. #201, Hudson, OH 44236. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.