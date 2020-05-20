DIANE KRACKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Kracker

age 81, went to her lord in her sleep on May 18, 2020. She was married for 60 years to the love of her life, Jim. She attended grade school at St. John and graduated with honors at Central Catholic 1956. She started the St. Mary girls track team in 1977 and she coached until the early 1990's. She was also one the first hot dog ladies at St. Mary's. She worked at Day Ketterer law firm before she started her family and retired from a Child Place nursery owned by her good friend, Ann Witner. She was a hospice of Stark County volunteer and lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Mary's. She loved taking her kids and grandkids to the park and swimming. She loved camping at Buffalo Hills and her water aerobics at the Massillon YMCA. She truly loved her family and always put them first. I am sure all of you heard her scream encouragement during our Football games, soccer, Basketball games, track meets, concerts, recitals, and cheerleading competitions. Nobody was louder than our Mom! GO BEARS! She loved her Cleveland sports teams and kids!

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Jim; seven children: Jim Kracker Jr., Joanne (Fran) Kracker, Lisa (Scott) Stutz, Kathy (Ray) Baker, Jeanne (Jim) Youngdahl, Tim (Christie) Kracker,and Jeff (Colleen) Kracker. The little loves of her life -

10 grandchildren: Erin, Allie, Kristen, Cole, Taylor, Drew, Maddie, Evan, Jonah and James; four great-grandchildren: Brynn, Emmie, Garrett, and Quinn. Preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, Robert and Jean Roche; and brother, David Roche' and her dear grandmother, Ann Peters.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St. #201, Hudson, OH 44236. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved