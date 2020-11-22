1/1
Diane L. Egnot
1951 - 2020
Diane L. Egnot

loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in Bradenton, Florida on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born May 19, 1951 in Canton, OH to Ray and Ruth (Anderson) Unkefer. Diane grew up in Louisville, graduating from Louisville HS in 1969, were she had been a majorette in the marching band. She worked at the Veterans Service Center in Canton, OH and then as an administrative assistant for John Hancock in Michigan. She attended Paradise United Church of Christ in Louisville and then she became a member of Faith Community Presbyterian Church in Novi, MI.

Diane is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Egnot; her mother Ruth Unkefer; two daughters, Valerie (Matt) Christopherson, Amy (Brett) Eiffert; a sister, Linda (Ronald) Davis, a brother, Brian Unkefer and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray.

A private family funeral service will be held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH. The service may be viewed 11am Monday morning on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88688493423?pwd=czBpT2VkV05rS2xDaWVCOURjb3Evdz09%3Cbr ( Meeting ID 88688493423 Passcode 480151) Diane will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Assoc. (Abta.org). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
