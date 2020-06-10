Diane Louise Sanders
1956 - 2020
Diane Louise Sanders

63, passed away on Wednesday June 3rd, 2020. She was born July 10th, 1956 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Mary Alice (Shipman) Baker and Lucius Baker Sr. Raised by the late Daisy Eva Estelle McDew and James Lee McDew. Diane is preceded in death by sisters, Eva Edwards, Brenda Robinson and two brothers, Randy McDew and Charles McDew. She is survived by her daughters, Katrecia Sanders, Ivie Hye, Che'la Edwards, Che'lita Shipman; sons, Tarice (Tamijka) Sanders, Montel Sanders, Donte (Myeashia) Sanders and Clive (Charmaine) Sanders; sisters, Patricia Baker, Candace (Victor) Seals; brothers, George Baker, Michael Baker, Mark McDew, Eric McDew and Junior Hairston; 35 grandkids; 26 great-grandkids and host of nephew and nieces.

Family services will be held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, located at 729 Cherry Ave N.E. Canton, Ohio 44702. There will be a grave side memorial service on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 11 a.m. held at Alliance City Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Alliance City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lori Hardy
Friend
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisa Bush
Friend
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
