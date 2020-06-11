Diane Louise Sanders
Family services will be held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, located at 729 Cherry Ave N.E. Canton, Ohio 44702. There will be a grave side memorial service on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 11 a.m. held at Alliance City Cemetery.
Family services will be held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, located at 729 Cherry Ave N.E. Canton, Ohio 44702. There will be a grave side memorial service on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 11 a.m. held at Alliance City Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.