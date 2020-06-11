Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane Louise Sanders



Family services will be held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, located at 729 Cherry Ave N.E. Canton, Ohio 44702. There will be a grave side memorial service on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 11 a.m. held at Alliance City Cemetery.



