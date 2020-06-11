Diane Louise Sanders
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Louise Sanders

Family services will be held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, located at 729 Cherry Ave N.E. Canton, Ohio 44702. There will be a grave side memorial service on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 11 a.m. held at Alliance City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Alliance City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
June 10, 2020
I am in total SHOCK over the passing of Diane. I have known her all my life we were more like Family than Friends. I will miss you Diane Louise Baker loved you girl Rest On my Sister/Friend R.I.P. ❤
Ola Mae Fortner
Family
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
June 10, 2020
Patricia (Tish) May god bless u and your Family through this difficult time.
Sending hugs from Memphis
Love Robin Stewart
Robin Stewart
Friend
June 10, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to the Baker Family. From Thomas E. Hayes , Mary Hayes and Germaine Pudden Hairston.
Germaine Hairston
Friend
June 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Diane Meadows
Friend
June 10, 2020
Her Sunshine is still on us she will always be a light in the eyes that she embrace. Angel of light
Leisha Sherrell Brack
Friend
June 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to her children and the rest of her family.
Margaret Tavares
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
Condolences to the family and love ones of Diane. Diane and us live in same neighborhood as children and continued our friendship as adults. Diane and I wouldn't see each other for months but when we did we would pick up like we had seen each just yesterday. Diane was my friend. R.I.P D.B.S.
LOVE BOOTSY#bottomratsforever
Melvina (Bootsy)
Friend
June 10, 2020
Ms.Diane was a good woman nuturing spirit always gave me good advice she will truly be missed rip Ms. D
Lisa
Friend
June 10, 2020
Mom Diana,was a beautiful soul,funny,always looking good,and a cooking Queen.Thank you mom for your Love,and talks and your warm smiles and kisses.I'm going to miss you and talking to you.Love your daughter Lawanta❤❤❤❤
Lawanta Mccole Williams
Daughter
June 10, 2020
R.I.P. Diane. My condolences go out to the Sanders Family. Diane this is not goodbye .I saying I will see you when I get there.
William ( Squeaky ) Chandler
Friend
June 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lavetta Moore
Friend
June 10, 2020
Dina again you'll be miss Dearly much Love for you Lady
Vetta moe
Friend
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lori Hardy
Friend
June 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisa Bush
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved