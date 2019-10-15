|
Diane M. DeGasperis
73, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 following a short illness. She was born on March 2, 1946 in Canton to the late Bernard and Ethel Heppner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Heppner. Diane is survived by her children, Rick (Stacey) Price, Michele Price, Valerie (Mike) Tolson; six grandchildren, Nick, Mike, Corey, Ben, Taylor and Jake; siblings, Larry, Tom, Sue, Bob, and a special "sister" Joyce; and many close friends.
Diane dedicated her life to her family and music. She was the treasurer of A.B.C. Polka Association, as well as a member of numerous musical groups. Diane was a co-host on the ever popular "Saturday Morning Polkas", on a local Akron radio station. She enjoyed playing and teaching accordion, participating in jam sessions and attending musical performances and dances. In addition to her love of music, she used her abilities of hairdressing at the Inn at Belden Village, from which she retired last year. Diane devoted her life to showing love, compassion and acceptance to everyone who knew her, and she will be missed dearly.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 833 39th St. NW Canton, OH 44709, with the Rev. Fr. Thomas Cebula as Celebrant. Visitation will be prior to mass from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WZIP, note in memo, Saturday Morning Polka and send to University of Akron, Akron, OH 44325. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019