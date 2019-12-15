|
Diane M. Keim
Age 70 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019. She was born in Louisville on October 14, 1949, the daughter of the late Anthony and Doris (Menegay) Paro. Diane loved Lemonade stands and indoor camping with her grandchildren. She was an avid Norte Dame fan and enjoyed watching games with her family. She enjoyed live music with her best friend Ted. She was full of life and never lived a dull moment. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Ted E. Keim.
She is survived by her children, Sara (Aaron) Bartow, Sam (Shelley) Billingsley, Brian (Chrissi) Keim; grandchildren, Madison, Bella, Haeli, Brianna, Kylie and Cayden; brother Butch Paro.
A celebration of life will be held Monday (tomorrow) December 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Christ's Community Church' 4363 Manchester Ave. SW, Navarre 44662. Those unable to attend may sign the online guest book at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019