Diane Marie (Breitenstein) Herman
72, of Macon, Ga., passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 at Bolingreen Nursing Center in Monroe county. Services celebrating her life were held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse in Macon, GA.
Diane was born in Dover, Ohio to the late Robert and Dorothy (Mason) Breitenstein. Diane achieved many goals throughout her high school years. She was a loving homemaker and cherished time with her children and grandkids. Diane also loved traveling, camping and fishing.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 53 years, Gary Herman; children, Shelli Cansler, Amy Fitzpatrick (Jerry), Shannon Lewis (Jeff), and Blake Herman; nine grandchildren, Cody, Samantha (Van), Mackenzie, Sean, Megan, Dylan, Sydney, Ryan, Tyler; one great-grandchild, Bentley; and sister, Bobbie.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019