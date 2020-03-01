|
Diane Mincks
Diane, born on March 8, 1955 to the late Richard D. Mattevi and Fern McClellan, surrounded by family and friends was called home to the Lord on February 23, 2020; after a courageous battle with cancer. A lifetime resident of Stark County, Diane loved horses from an early age and was a member of the local 4-H, where she participated in pleasure and contest shows. She remained active in equestrian events throughout her life and was a Trustee of the Massillon Saddle Club. While attending Canton South High School, class of '74, she would meet and fall in love with her future husband, John at the Canton South Roller Rink. Following High school, Diane worked for the Teamsters Federal Credit Union for nine years before moving on to and retiring from Dollar Bank Service Center after 34 years of dutiful service. Diane enjoyed the outdoors, especially trips to the ocean. She had a deep love for family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Diane is survived by her husband of 45 years John; and their two children, Justin and Jenifer; three sisters: Debra (Doug) Elder, Darcy (Tim) Michaels. Darla (Bob) Thurman; nieces and nephews: Jason (Karli) Elder, Tangee (Jon) Hutchens, Will (Kelly) Michales, Brian Michaels, Robert Michaels, Laura (Derek) Shaffer, Jeremy Thurman; four grandchildren: William Mincks, Cooper Mincks, Elijah Strohmeyer, Evan Mincks. We would like to thank everyone for their compassion during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton OH 44708. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330)535-9186
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020