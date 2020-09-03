1/1
Diane R. (Bukovinsky) Geiger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane R. Geiger (Bukovinsky)

Age 78, of Canton, died Tuesday in her home following a brief illness. Born in Sharon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Fencyk) Bukovinsky and lived in the Stark County area most of her life. She was a 1960 graduate of Hickory High School in Sharon and a 1964 graduate of Mount Union College in Alliance. She worked as a Med Tech at Aultman Hospital and was co-owner of Merrie Lamb in East Canton. She was a member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish, Christ the Servant Garden Club, and the Spinners & Weavers Guild. Diane's hobbies were cooking, gardening, spinning and weaving, and vacationing, but her true passion was her family.

Diane was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Bukovinsky and sister, Nancy Schumacher. She is survived by her loving husband, Gilbert Geiger; daughters, Stacia (Mike) Williams of Hilton Head, S.C., Heather (Mike) Bosworth of Canton; son, Brent (Lisa) Geiger of North Canton; grandchildren, Alec, Isabel, Adam, Zachary, Samuel and Rachel.

A private funeral service will be held in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate it if you would share or donate to a Go Fund Me at https://gf.me/u/yvrikd. All donations go directly to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Personal condolences are invited on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.

Wackerly 330 455-5235

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved