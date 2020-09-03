Diane R. Geiger (Bukovinsky)
Age 78, of Canton, died Tuesday in her home following a brief illness. Born in Sharon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Fencyk) Bukovinsky and lived in the Stark County area most of her life. She was a 1960 graduate of Hickory High School in Sharon and a 1964 graduate of Mount Union College in Alliance. She worked as a Med Tech at Aultman Hospital and was co-owner of Merrie Lamb in East Canton. She was a member of Christ the Servant Catholic Parish, Christ the Servant Garden Club, and the Spinners & Weavers Guild. Diane's hobbies were cooking, gardening, spinning and weaving, and vacationing, but her true passion was her family.
Diane was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Bukovinsky and sister, Nancy Schumacher. She is survived by her loving husband, Gilbert Geiger; daughters, Stacia (Mike) Williams of Hilton Head, S.C., Heather (Mike) Bosworth of Canton; son, Brent (Lisa) Geiger of North Canton; grandchildren, Alec, Isabel, Adam, Zachary, Samuel and Rachel.
A private funeral service will be held in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate it if you would share or donate to a Go Fund Me at https://gf.me/u/yvrikd
All donations go directly to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
