Dianne Callahan Dougherty
was born into this world on January 4, 1961. She quietly slipped into her angel wings on October 24, 2020. "Lady Di" graduated from Perry High School in 1979 where she participated in volleyball, basketball, track, and cross-country. She graduated magna cum laude from Kent State University School of Nursing in 1983. There she served as a resident assistant, and was always the life of the party! She worked for over 30 years in the nursing profession; sometimes being called Florence Nightingale by her patients because of her kind and compassionate care, and the white uniform cap she proudly wore. She often referred to herself as the IV Diva, and best joke teller in the hospital. Her thirst for knowledge was never ending. She became a Qi Gong expert and Reiki Master, and taught various classes in energy enhancement therapies and modalities.
Dianne was preceded in death by her father, Robert. Surviving are her mother, Jo Callahan; twin sister, Denise Callahan; brother, David (Cindy) Callahan, and sister, Deirdre Callahan (William McIntosh); niece, Tori Callahan; nephews, Jesse Callahan, and Liam and Conor McIntosh complete her immediate family. Aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends will also miss her infectious smile, impeccable sense of style, and everlasting free spirit - the Dianne we all know and loved - our earthly angel!
Do not mourn her death - celebrate the life she lived - she lived it her way! Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice
Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice
