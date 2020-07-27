1/1
Dianne D. Benson
1944 - 2020
Dianne D. (Taylor) Benson

76, of Brewster, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Brewster Parke. She was born in Massillon on June 30, 1944 to the late John "Jack" and Grace (Spangler) Taylor.

She is survived by children, Jennifer Pethtel of Florida, Kathy (Frank) Hardin of Massillon and David (Stacy) Diehl of Canton; four grandchildren, Devin Diehl, Dennis, Taylor and Haylee Hardin; a nephew, Curtis John Taylor; a sister, Peggy (Richard) Gradijan of Brewster; and a brother, Tommy (Courtney) Taylor of Richville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Benson.

Family graveside services will be held a Rose Hill Memorial Park in Massillon. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Absolute Hospice, 7171 Keck Park Circle NW, North Canton, OH 44720.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
