|
|
Dianne E. Leininger
age 70, of Jackson Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Dianne retired from Gaslite Villa. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family.
Dianne is survived by son and companion Brian Leininger and Giovanna Hinkle, son and daughter-in-law Lonnie and Heather Leininger and son Ronnie Leininger, daughter and son-in-law Tammie Leininger and Brian Brady, daughter and fiance Lisa Leininger and David Campbell, sister Susie (John) Edwards and sixteen grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Leininger one sister and parents Archibald Clark and Marge and Mike Stover.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 First St. N.E. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019