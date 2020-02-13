The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Dianne Marie (Dickinson) Keller


1950 - 2020
Dianne Marie (Dickinson) Keller Obituary
Dianne Marie (Dickinson) Keller

My beautiful wife of 53 years Dianne Marie (Dickinson) Keller passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 9, 2020. She was a born again Christian, deeply loved her heavenly Father and now she is with him. She was loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Dianne's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Newman Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. before the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2020
