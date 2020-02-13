|
Dianne Marie (Dickinson) Keller
My beautiful wife of 53 years Dianne Marie (Dickinson) Keller passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 9, 2020. She was a born again Christian, deeply loved her heavenly Father and now she is with him. She was loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Dianne's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Newman Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. before the service.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2020