Dianne R. (Gutshall) Day
age 74, of Massillon, passed away on December 31, 2019, at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Massillon on October 31, 1945, to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Elum) Berbari. She was a 1963 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Immediately following graduation, she began a 46 year career at Ohio Edison, ultimately in the position of executive assistant to FirstEnergy's senior leadership team in its Akron Headquarters. Dianne's civic activities included The Massillon Woman's Club (Heritage Foundation) where she served as past president and board member for many years; The Quota International Massillon Branch who helped many disadvantaged women and children; and an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Massillon, Christian-Mothers. Dianne was the proud matriarch of the Berbari family since the beginning of high school. She did the organizing and directing of family functions and activities including Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands, Ralph Gutshall and Douglas Day; and brother, James Berbari.
She is survived by sons, Eric (Felicia) Gutshall, Ryan Gutshall; step-children: Renee (Randy) Spino, Michelle Strobelt, and Kent Gutshall; siblings: Edward (Terry) Berbari, Margaret Berbari, and Joey Berbari; sister-in-law, Cindie Berbari; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Massillon with Fr. Raymond Paul officiating. Final resting place will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, January 6th. The family would appreciate contributions to be made to The Massillon Woman's Club (The Massillon Heritage Foundation) at: www.five-oaks.org or the Quota International Club of Massillon at P.O. Box 81, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Messages of support and sympathy may be made to the family at: www.paquelet.com
