|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Massillon
Massillon, OH
Dianne R. (Gutshall) Day


1945 - 2019
Dianne R. (Gutshall) Day Obituary
Dianne R.

(Gutshall) Day

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with Fr. Raymond Paul officiating. Final resting place will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home from

4-8 p.m. on (TODAY) Monday, January 6th. The family would appreciate contributions to be made to The Massillon Woman's Club (The Massillon Heritage Foundation) at: www.five-oaks.org or the Quota International Club of Massillon at P.O. Box 81, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Messages of support and sympathy may be made to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020
