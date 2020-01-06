|
|
Dianne R.
(Gutshall) Day
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with Fr. Raymond Paul officiating. Final resting place will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home from
4-8 p.m. on (TODAY) Monday, January 6th. The family would appreciate contributions to be made to The Massillon Woman's Club (The Massillon Heritage Foundation) at: www.five-oaks.org or the Quota International Club of Massillon at P.O. Box 81, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Messages of support and sympathy may be made to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020