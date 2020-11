Or Copy this URL to Share

Dianne T.



Spangler



83, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020. We will have a Catholic Mass on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church at 10:30 a.m.



