Diesel James West
is home with Jesus on Nov. 16, 2019. For just a
moment his parents, David West and Cheyanne White held him in their arms but will hold him in their hearts forever.
He will be missed by his paternal grandparents, Jennifer and David West; maternal grandparents, Tabitha and Jason Hartline; and many other relatives.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read
the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019