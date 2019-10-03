Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
58, of Canton, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Dino attended St. Anthony's Grade School and graduated from Canton McKinley High School. He was a very warm and caring person and was full of joy. He always had a smile on his face. Dino enjoyed watching games of his favorite sports teams and watching movies. He will be missed but never forgotten. He was employed at several different jobs over the years, including TGI Fridays and Old Country Buffet.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Peter "Tony" Milini; sister Lisa Jean Milini; grandparents, John and Mildred Milini and Julia and Earl Higgins; several favorite aunts and uncles and nieces, Tina and Ronnie Milini. Dino leaves his mother Zelda Rose (Higgins) Milini; siblings, Anthony "Tony" (Carolyn) Milini, Cathy Sue Milini, Terry (Jeanne) Milini, Janet (Arthur) DeVault; Leeann McLaughlin and Anzel Milini and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express thanks to the Circle of Care Nursing Facility in Salem, Ohio for the support and care given to Dino. Special thank you also to Salem Regional Medical Center and to all of his care takers over the years.

Dino touched a lot of hearts throughout his life. He was such a caring person and loved by all. He will be greatly missed, but we know he is with all of his loved ones in Heaven.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019
