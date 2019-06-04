|
|
Dr. Dionisio "John" C. Marasigan, MD
Dr. Dionisio "John" C. Marasigan, 83, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home in Land-O-Lakes, Florida. Born May 10, 1935 in Batangas, Philippines, to the late Melanio and Fidela (Cabrera) Marasigan. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by brothers Artemio and Rufino Marasigan.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Willene (Throgmorton) Marasigan; daughters: Katherine (David) White, Celeste (Kip) Kallenborn, Helen (Ed) Marasigan Leistman; and son, John Marasigan; grandchildren: Joel, Samuel, Connor, Cassidy, Max, Mara; and great-grandchild, Landon; siblings: Tony, Ruben and Pepe Marasigan, Dr. Delia Slaga, Lily Maulion, and Fidelia Marasigan-Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews. John is a 1958 graduate from the University of Santo Thomas in Manila, Philippines for Medical School and Internship. He left for the US in 1959 to attend a residency program at Salt Lake City General Hospital in Utah and St. Joseph Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he met and married his wife, Willene, in 1964. They moved to Massillon, Ohio in 1970 to begin his practice as a pediatrician. John was a prominent member of the community helping thousands of children. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid bowler known by his teammates as "Doc".
A Catholic mass was held in John's name on Sunday, June 2nd., at the Santa Clara Monastery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dr. Dionisio "John" C. Marasigan can be made to Akron Children's Hospital Foundation, 1 Perkins Square, Akron 44302. All donations will go to the Spina Bifida Fund.
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019