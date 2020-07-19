Dixie Lynn Kerestes



age 72, passed away July 15, 2020, from the Covid-19 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born in Chesterhill, Ohio, on January 21, 1948. She was a graduate of Glenwood High School and Stark State College. She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Basilica in Phoenix, AZ. She retired from Fladden Eye Centers, working for Jerome and Todd Fladden for over 20 years. She was currently working for Future Test, Inc.



Preceded in death by her parents, Mary Edith Crouser and Harry "Bambino" Vasquez. Left to cherish her memory are husband, Joseph; son, Danny; daughter, Melissa; granddaughter, Lillie; sisters, Marsha "Dodi" (Roger); Gloria, and Linda Beasley; brothers Richard (Clara), Patrick, Chuck (Randi), and Jimmy (Pat); numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; dear friends Joan Mallernee and sister-in-law, Janet Kerestes.



"Some Day We'll be together" How I would love to dance one more time to this song with you. Love your sister, Linda.



