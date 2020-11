In loving memory of



my wonderful dad



DOC WEIFORD



Dec. 8, 1928 to Nov. 3, 2017







It's been 3 years since you went away, but the pain



is still fresh -



it feels like today.



We go on with our duties because that's what we do, but it never gets



better - we still miss you.



We love you Dad,



Cindie & Kester



