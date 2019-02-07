|
Docia R. Grimm 1971-2019
Age 47, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born September 1, 1971 in Findlay, Ohio to Clifton Baxter of Findlay and the late Carole Dunbar. A graduate of Cadiz High School, Mount Union College, and the University of Akron, where she received her Master's Degree in Bilingual Education. She was a gifted Science and Social Studies teacher for the Alliance City School District for 24 years. She is a member of Grace Chapel of Minerva, and a founder of the Christian Women's Wellness Conference.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Grimm, whom she married July 5, 1997; three sons, Christian, Caiden and Caison; five sisters, Chante (Craig) Gregory of Clinton, Md., Carmel (Steve) Davenport of Pittsburgh, Pa., Anastasia (David) Eurton of Atlanta, Ga., Brianna Baxter of Findlay, Eunice Gaiton of Ambridge, Pa.; three brothers, Dwight (Phee) Gaiton of Sarasota, Fla., Aaron Baxter of Findlay, Robert Gaiton of Ambridge, Pa. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9th at 4:00 p.m. at Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be held from 12-4 prior to the service. Donations may be made to the family in memory to the Docia R. Grimm Scholarship fund. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfunealhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2019