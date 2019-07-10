Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Muehlheim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly V. Muehlheim


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolly V. Muehlheim Obituary
Dolly V. Muehlheim

Sisters Always Together

87, passed away on July 6, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1932 the daughter of the late Norbert & Sarah Muehlheim. Dolly

retired after 37 dedicated years at the Diebold Company. She enjoyed playing cards and bowling with family and friends. She had many achievements but her greatest was her love of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and best friend, Lois Muehlheim of the home; and Delores Sweaney, Eleanor Newton, and Betty Rueckert; brothers, Leonard, Herman, and John Muehlheim; nephews, Vic Gessner, Tom Newton, David Lee Newton, and Sonny Sweaney; and niece, Sandy Jackson. Dolly is survived by her loving family, nephews, Jake Rueckert, George Gessner, John Muehlheim, and Jay Muehlheim; nieces, Gay Newton, Jo Newton, Bonnie Sheldon, Patsy Sweaney, Pam Stoner, Dolly Muehlheim, and Phylis Muehlheim; special friend and caregiver, Linda Haney; spouses to the nieces and nephews; and numerous great and great-great nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd. SW where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Edd Matako officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now