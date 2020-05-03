Dolores A. Self
Dolores A. Self

Dolores departed our lives on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio after a long illness. Dolores was born to Grace and William Bednarz on August 8, 1934. Her parents and brothers, Donald Bednarz and Dale (Donna) Bednarz, preceded her in death. Dolores was a very loving and talented lady. She excelled in making everyone who knew her marvel at her talents in interior design, decorating and floral arrangements. Her easy going and loving nature made her special to her children, friends, and particularly her nieces and nephews. She leaves a big hole in our hearts, but we know she is in good hands, pain free and peaceful. Dolores was a graduate of Canton Lincoln High School.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Self, daughters, Reverend Deanna Self-Price (Rev. Paul Self-Price) and Lori (Teri) Froebe-Self, granddaughter, Jordan Self-Price, grandson, Gabriel Froebe-Self, sister-in-law, Delores Bednarz, brother-in-law, Richard (Susan) Self and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved and thought so much of.

There will be no services at this time due to the Coronavirus restrictions. A memorial service is planned for an appropriate time in the near future.

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
