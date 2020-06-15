Dolores B.



Kokensparger



89, of Canton, Ohio passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1931 in New Straitsville, Ohio. Dolores was an avid reader and she loved playing the piano.



Dolores is survived by her husband of 71 years, William Kokensparger; daughter, Linda Rico; son, David (Susan) Kokensparger; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.



Reed Funeral Home



330-477-6721



