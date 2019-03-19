Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores B. Wise

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores B. Wise Obituary
Dolores B. Wise "Together Again"

89, passed away March 16, 2019. She was born on Nov. 14, 1929 the daughter of the late Peter and Goldie Mervin. She enjoyed flowers and creating beautiful wreaths. Dolores was a woman of great faith and was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Wise; and sister, Riva Schmidt. Dolores is survived by her brother, Henry Sandowitz; caregiver and cousin, Rhonda (Ted) House; and many cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave NW) with Rev. Sharon Carnes officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, signt the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now