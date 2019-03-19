|
|
Dolores B. Wise "Together Again"
89, passed away March 16, 2019. She was born on Nov. 14, 1929 the daughter of the late Peter and Goldie Mervin. She enjoyed flowers and creating beautiful wreaths. Dolores was a woman of great faith and was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Wise; and sister, Riva Schmidt. Dolores is survived by her brother, Henry Sandowitz; caregiver and cousin, Rhonda (Ted) House; and many cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave NW) with Rev. Sharon Carnes officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, signt the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019