passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on November 15, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. Dee was born on June 6, 1930 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to George and Ann (Tavalsky) Holtzman. She was one of six siblings. Dee moved to Canton, Ohio after marrying Albert Scaglione in 1948. Three children, Nick, Joyce and Cheryl, were born from this union. The marriage ended in 1958 and Dee raised her children by herself. She was married to Paul Mennett for five years until the marriage ended in 1966. During her lifetime, Dee worked as a secretary for Allied Van Lines, a tax preparer for H&R Block and a clerk in the Title Department of Stark County. Dee retired from her county position in 1996. After retirement, Dee provided income tax preparation for many people. Friends and family knew Dee as the "go-to person" during tax season. Dee was a very devout Catholic who lived her faith daily. She prayed the Rosary every morning. She attended Mass several days a week and always, on Sundays at Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Church. She served as a Eucharistic minister, reading the liturgy and distributing Communion during Mass. Until the COVID-19 pandemic caused her visits to end, Dee would distribute Communion and pray with residents at the Bethany Nursing Home every Wednesday.



Grandma Dee to her grandchildren and Gigi to her great grandchildren was a wonderful cook. She was famous for her homemade ravioli dinners and pumpkin pie. Nobody left her table hungry or with any room left for more. Aunt Dutchie to her many nieces and nephews was known for her sweet smile and laugh. She always had a wisecrack or a joke to share with them.



Dee was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ann Holtzman, step-father Michael Saunders, sisters and brothers-in-law Alice and John Kolar, Dorothy and Bill Lees, brothers and sisters-in-law John and Viola Holtzman, George and Kathleen Holtzman, and Donald and Annabelle Holtzman, nephew David Holtzman, nieces Terrianne (Holtzman) Cardone and Georgeanne (Lees) Nagy, son-in-law Rich Neading and special friends Ted Campbell, Al Slifka and Kirsten Boswell. Dee leaves a legacy of being a powerfully determined, very strong, deeply loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. She will be fondly remembered by her three children Nick (Vicki) Scaglione, Joyce (Rich, deceased) Neading and Cheryl (Dave) Moss, four grandchildren Jenni (Mike) Potter, Jason (Kelly) Scaglione, Ryan (Kristin) Neading and Tania (Jeremy) Klempner, four great grandchildren James Scaglione, Aidan Klempner, Bella Potter and Beckett Neading and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.



Cremation has taken place. Dee's ashes will be buried at Grandview Cemetery near her family in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Donations in memory of Dee may be sent to Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Church located at 833 39th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. A memorial Mass for family and friends to celebrate Dee's life will be planned in the future.



