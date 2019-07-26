The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Dolores I. "Dee" Brenner


1931 - 2019
Dolores I. "Dee" Brenner Obituary
Dolores "Dee" I. Brenner

Age 88, of Massillon went to be with the LORD on July 22, 2019. She was born in Massillon on January 22, 1931; a daughter to the late Earl and Bertha Flounders.

Dee is survived by her husband of 67 years, John A. Brenner; daughter, Connie Dempsey; son, John C. (Stacie) Brenner; grandchildren, Karey (Troy) Criswell, Ryan (Angie) Dempsey, Mackenzie Brenner, and Camden Brenner; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held. Her final resting place is at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to Brewster Parke and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care Dee received.

Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
