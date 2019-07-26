|
Dolores "Dee" I. Brenner
Age 88, of Massillon went to be with the LORD on July 22, 2019. She was born in Massillon on January 22, 1931; a daughter to the late Earl and Bertha Flounders.
Dee is survived by her husband of 67 years, John A. Brenner; daughter, Connie Dempsey; son, John C. (Stacie) Brenner; grandchildren, Karey (Troy) Criswell, Ryan (Angie) Dempsey, Mackenzie Brenner, and Camden Brenner; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held. Her final resting place is at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to Brewster Parke and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care Dee received.
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019