Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Dolores I. "Dee" (Gehring) Lintner


1929 - 2019
Dolores I. "Dee" (Gehring) Lintner Obituary
Dolores I. "Dee" (Gehring) Lintner

90, of Navarre and formerly of Chippewa Lake, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Altercare of Navarre. She was born in Cleveland on June 25, 1929 to the late Salvatore and Ruth (Karabinus) Bordonaro.

She is survived by children, John M. (Anita) Gehring of Westfield Center and Bonnie Gehring of Navarre; a step-daughter, Kathy Gehring-Johnson of Perry Township; grandchildren, Heather (Bill) Jones, Kelly (Mark) Igel, Amber (Jason) Severit and John E. Gehring; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, John E. Gehring and Thomas J. Lintner; and a sister, Rita.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Noon at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Father Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Tuesday one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019
