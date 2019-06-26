Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Miller


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores M. Miller Obituary
Dolores M. Miller

84, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 25th, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cincinnati on January 29, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Florence (Urk) Henson, also preceded in death by son Robert Fox; two sisters, Evelyn Jeffers, Mildred Russell; and brother, Donald Henson. Employed for many years as a seamstress for the Gruber Underwear Company of Phoenix, Ariz. Attended the Trinity Gospel Temple of Canton and was a member of the Louisville Eagles and the Canton Moose Lodge.

Survived by four daughters, Roxanne (Randy) Kalk, of Marshall, Wis., Laverne (Jerry) McGuire, of Medina, Tommie (Jason Braham) Bonnell, of East Canton, Georgann Dick (and her friend), of Canton; three sons, Edward (Peggy) Ritter, of Springfield, Tenn., Don (Sandra Speakman) Ritter, of Greenfield, Ohio, Jay (Amy) Fox, of Canton; step-daughter, Donna Neidig; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Tiny.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Chaplain Doug Gregory of Mercy Hospice officiating. Friends may call Friday, June 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now