Dolores M. Miller
84, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 25th, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cincinnati on January 29, 1935, a daughter of the late John and Florence (Urk) Henson, also preceded in death by son Robert Fox; two sisters, Evelyn Jeffers, Mildred Russell; and brother, Donald Henson. Employed for many years as a seamstress for the Gruber Underwear Company of Phoenix, Ariz. Attended the Trinity Gospel Temple of Canton and was a member of the Louisville Eagles and the Canton Moose Lodge.
Survived by four daughters, Roxanne (Randy) Kalk, of Marshall, Wis., Laverne (Jerry) McGuire, of Medina, Tommie (Jason Braham) Bonnell, of East Canton, Georgann Dick (and her friend), of Canton; three sons, Edward (Peggy) Ritter, of Springfield, Tenn., Don (Sandra Speakman) Ritter, of Greenfield, Ohio, Jay (Amy) Fox, of Canton; step-daughter, Donna Neidig; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Tiny.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Chaplain Doug Gregory of Mercy Hospice officiating. Friends may call Friday, June 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019