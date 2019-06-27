|
|
|
Dolores M. Miller
84, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 25th, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Chaplain Doug Gregory of Mercy Hospice officiating. Friends may call Friday, June 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned
Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019
Read More