Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Dolores M. Miller


1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dolores M. Miller Obituary
Dolores M. Miller

Dolores M. Miller

84, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 25th, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Chaplain Doug Gregory of Mercy Hospice officiating. Friends may call Friday, June 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned

Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019
