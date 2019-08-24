|
Dolores Mae Thatcher
age 91, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, formerly of Alliance, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born January 1, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio to Clinton and Myrtle (Barrickman) Hoppes.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Thatcher of
Deerfield Beach, FL, Joyce (Mark) Creamer and Marjorie Thatcher of Alliance, Sheila Kramer of Sebastian, FL, and Jeanne (Jerre) Bovett, of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren, Ned, Rori (Lindell), Andrew (Taylor), Emily (Ryan), Katherine, Christian, Katie,and Caryn; and great-grandchildren,Leah, Tori, Aurelia, Lennon, Wyatt,
Ryleigh, Jocelyn, Zoey and Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward U. Thatcher Jr.,who died in January, 1997, and son-in-law, Artie Kramer.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to Noon on Monday, August 26th at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral
Home. A service will be held immediately following in the chapel at Sunset Hills Memorial Park with Pastor Jim McCurdy of First United Presbyterian Church officating. Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd NW, Canton, Ohio 44718. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019