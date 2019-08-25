Home

Domenick Antonelli

Domenick Antonelli Obituary
Domenick Antonelli

age 89 of East Canton, passed away early Thursday morning. Born in Lanciano, Italy to the late Nicole and Guiditta (Fortunato) Antonelli, he was also preceded in death by his sister Yolanda Antonelli. Domenick was an Army veteran. He retired from Republic Steel / LTV Corporation.

Domenick is survived by his children Judy (Dan) Gibson, Richard Antonelli, Laurie Weaver, Carrie Antonelli, nine grandchildren; Serena Antonelli, Nicole (Chris) Feller, Lisa (Brian) Baglia, Dani (Drew) Hamilton, Domenick Antonelli, Zachary Mayberry, Emily Weaver, Richard and Anthony Antonelli, and four great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or service. Respecting Domenick's wishes he will be cremated. Inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to or the Parkinson's Foundation.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019
