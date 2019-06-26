Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iglesia Cristo Nuestro Refugio
50 Pearl Avenue S.E.
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Iglesia Cristo Nuestro Refugio
50 Pearl Avenue SE
Massillon, OH
Domingo Gutierrez-Quixan Obituary
Domingo Gutierrez-Quixan

age 14 of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17th. He was a member and musician of Iglesia Cristo Nuestro Refugio Church, and attended Massillon Junior High School. Domingo is survived by his parents, Daniel Gutierrez Castro and Marta Quixen Castro; sisters, Cheni M. Gutierrez and Delia Gutierrez; brother, Martin

Gutierrez; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 30th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Iglesia Cristo Nuestro Refugio (50 Pearl Avenue S.E., Massillon, OH 44646). Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Maria Pepin officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to help defray the funeral expenses.

ROSSI (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019
