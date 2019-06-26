|
Domingo Gutierrez-Quixan
age 14 of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 17th. He was a member and musician of Iglesia Cristo Nuestro Refugio Church, and attended Massillon Junior High School. Domingo is survived by his parents, Daniel Gutierrez Castro and Marta Quixen Castro; sisters, Cheni M. Gutierrez and Delia Gutierrez; brother, Martin
Gutierrez; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 30th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Iglesia Cristo Nuestro Refugio (50 Pearl Avenue S.E., Massillon, OH 44646). Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the church, with Rev. Maria Pepin officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to help defray the funeral expenses.
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019