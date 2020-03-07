|
Don C. Humes
age 70 of North Canton, passed away after a long battle with heart failure. He was born on April 25, 1949 to the late Paul and Irnie Humes. He graduated from Canton Lincoln High School, and after became a self-employed electrician. Don enjoyed researching the history of the Ohio and Erie Canal.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Timothy and Ronald Humes; and one nephew, Scott Humes. Don is survived by his sister, Mary Vega of Canton; sister-in-law, Wilma Humes of East Canton; nieces, Anne Marie Vega; nephews, Timothy (Leah) Humes II, Stephen (Brenda) Vega, and David (Sarah) Vega. Also survived by cousin, Marcella Marie Humes; and special friends, John and Eilen Case; and many other friends.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. Private graveside services will be held in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made, in Don's name, to the Philomatheon Society of the Blind in Canton.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020