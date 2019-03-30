Don L. Nash, Sr.



82, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Don was born in Bellaire, Ohio, the son of Roy and Sadie (Mashall) Nash. He lived most of his life in Massillon and was a Washington High School graduate. He worked for the Central States Can Company for 20 plus years and Voss Industries for 10 years from which he retired. Don was a member of the Massillon Retirees, Central States Can Company Retirees, and the Data Processing Management Association. He enjoyed tending to his flower garden, and vacationing (especially at Myrtle Beach, SC). Don was an avid Massillon Tigers, Ohio State, Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers fan. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Cummins) Nash; sons, Jeffrey, and Donald Nash, Jr.; brothers, Ray and Ernie Nash; sister, Mary



Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Terry Nash; and special friend, Mary Atkinson.



He is survived by his children and their spouses: Barbara (Mike) Yost, Robert Nash, and Gary (Shilee) Nash; 14 grand-



children; 12 great-grandchildren; special niece, Joyce Nash; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Don's life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. (NOON) at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.arnoldlynch.com



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



& Crematory, (330) 833-4839 Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary