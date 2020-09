Don L. Rusher84 of Westerville Ohio formally of Canton, Ohio Passed away in his home on September 26, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday October 2, 2020 at Melscheimer Cemetery near Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the Memory of Don L. Rusher to the Kidney Foundation of Columbus, OH, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Columbus, OH 43231. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com Hill, 614-882-2121