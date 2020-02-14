Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525

DONA H. YOUNG


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONA H. YOUNG Obituary
Dona H. Young

Age 92, of Malvern, passed away peacefully at her home. Born September 29, 1927, to the late Al and Ruth Tanner of North Industry. She was a member of North Industry Christian Church since 1954 and attended Little Country church since moving to Malvern. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Young; a son, Skip Young; two brothers, Robert and Donald "Cork" Tanner; one sister, Pauline Steed.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Trudi Young of Mineral City; one granddaughter, Kara Nicole Young; and one precious great granddaughter, Mila Grace Perez, who brought so much joy to her life. The family would like to express a special thank you to Aultman Hospice for their wonderful care given to Dona.

Private graveside services have taken place following Dona's wishes with Pastor Ted Knapp officiating.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -