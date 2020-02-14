|
Dona H. Young
Age 92, of Malvern, passed away peacefully at her home. Born September 29, 1927, to the late Al and Ruth Tanner of North Industry. She was a member of North Industry Christian Church since 1954 and attended Little Country church since moving to Malvern. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Young; a son, Skip Young; two brothers, Robert and Donald "Cork" Tanner; one sister, Pauline Steed.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Trudi Young of Mineral City; one granddaughter, Kara Nicole Young; and one precious great granddaughter, Mila Grace Perez, who brought so much joy to her life. The family would like to express a special thank you to Aultman Hospice for their wonderful care given to Dona.
Private graveside services have taken place following Dona's wishes with Pastor Ted Knapp officiating.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020