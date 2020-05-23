Donald A. Neading
80, of Massillon, passed away on May 21, 2020. He was born in Canton on November 23, 1939 to the late Christopher and Lottie (Bowman) Neading. He married Jacqueline (Christen) Ashbridge on August 29, 1969 and they shared 50 loving years together. Don worked and retired from Diebold Credit Union and Hendrickson Trailers. He was also a longtime member of City Bible Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family but especially his wife. They always did everything together. Some of their favorite things to do included fishing, bowling, golfing or playing cards which they did every night at the same time. Don was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Jacqueline (Ashbridge) Neading; children, Daniel Ashbridge, John (Terrie) Neading, Deborah Ashbridge-Halter, and Donna Ellsworth; sister, Mary Hartzell; nephews, Bruce (Katie) Hartzell and Dan (Shirley) Hartzell; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; special family friend and pastor, Barry Carter; and Don's beloved cat, Angel. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son, Scott Neading; brothers and their wives, Robert and Carolyn Neading and Chris "Sonny" and Barb Neading.
A private family service will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon with Pastor Barry Carter officiating. LiveStreaming will be available for the public on Wednesday, May 27th at 11 a.m. by going to Don's obituary page at www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
