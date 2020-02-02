|
|
Donald A. Selby
84, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2020 at Mercy Medical. He was born and raised in Canton, Don graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953 where he was the lead drummer. He proudly served four years in the Air Force and four years in the Naval Reserves. Don enjoyed many years as a Boy Scout leader and member of the Marlboro Volunteers Inc. His many hobbies included photography, working on race cars and building model airplanes. Don had a passion for animals and rescued many cats and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Merriman Selby and younger brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Patti (Prato), son Shawn (Kristin) of North Canton, sister Joyce (Jim) Allred of Reston, Virginia, sister-in-law, Patty Selby, nephew, David Lee Selby both of Canton, Ohio.
Per Don's request, there will be no calling hours, he will be cremated and joined by his beloved cat, Muffin. Private services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, in Rittman, Ohio. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020