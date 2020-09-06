Don and Marquita Miller



1920-2020



"Together Forever"



In mid August Don and Marquita Miller passed away peacefully in their Fleet Landing, Atlantic Beach, FL home three days apart with their children at their side. The Millers met in Canton, Ohio in the eighth grade and went to high school together. They were in the first (1938) graduating class of Lehman High School in Canton, OH. Don turned 100 in May and Marquita would have reached 100 in early October. Don and Marquita visited their hometown on a number of occasions and in 2012 Don was awarded the military Distinguished Alumni award from the Lehman HS Alumni Association. As long time residents of Atlantic Beach, FL, the Millers were avid golfers, active members of the Navy League, their local Presbyterian Church and numerous clubs and associations. Marquita was born in Boston, MA. She had a flair for fashion, was the quintessential hostess, an excellent cook, bridge player, and had a talent for home decorating.



Donald Marchand Miller



Donald Marchand Miller was born in Millersburg, Ohio. He attended Purdue University and graduated from the United States Naval Academy and Submarine School in 1943. He reported to submarine Darter, operating out of Brisbane Australia. Darter fired the first shots of the Battle of Leyte Gulf sinking the Atago, Flagship of Admiral Kurita's fleet, and later grounded while attacking the damaged cruiser Takao. After the Darter crew was rescued by submarine Dace, he made another patrol in Angler, participating in another exciting rescue of the damaged submarine Bergall and her crew. He rejoined the Darter survivors in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to commission the Menhaden, and was in route to the Pacific when Japan surrendered. Subsequently he served on Seacat and Grampus and went back aboard to command the modernized Menhaden. After nuclear power training, he commissioned and commanded the Polaris Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines Abraham Lincoln (Gold Crew) and Benjamin Franklin (Blue Crew) and made 6 strategic deterrent patrols. Ashore he instructed and United States Naval Academy and United States Navy Post Graduate School, attended Naval War College and National War College where he wrote a prize winning thesis "Economic Prospects of the United Arab Republic resulting from the Aswan Dam" which, unfortunately, Nasser never read. He earned a Masters Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University, was a naval aid to Commander in Chief Caribbean Command in Panama and served on the staffs of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs and Chief Naval Operations. He commanded the Fleet Training Center, Mayport, FL, retired in 1973 after a 30 year career and worked with the United Services Planning Association/independent research agency in the field of Family Financial Programming until 1985.



They are survived by their three children, Leslie Hicks and Lynne Vines and her husband Jeffrey Vines from Pt. Richmond, CA, David Miller who resides in Atlantic Beach, FL and two grand children Jaime Vines-Aquino and Bradley Vines who reside in Richmond, CA. For Don and Marquita, it was a wonderful and romantic life together. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to their devoted caregivers and Community Hospice.



Don and Marquita will be interred at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, where they were married 77 years ago. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Community Hospice.



