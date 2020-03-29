|
Donald B. Beck
age 94, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was a life resident of the Canton area, retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company, member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) and a World War II Coast Guard veteran.
Survived by his wife of 75 years, Dolores Beck, son Dr. Donald Bennett Beck of San Mateo, California, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services are private due to the COVID-19 virus. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton). Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020