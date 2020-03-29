Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Donald B. Beck

Donald B. Beck Obituary
Donald B. Beck

age 94, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was a life resident of the Canton area, retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company, member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) and a World War II Coast Guard veteran.

Survived by his wife of 75 years, Dolores Beck, son Dr. Donald Bennett Beck of San Mateo, California, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services are private due to the COVID-19 virus. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton).

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
