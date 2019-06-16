|
Donald B. Gensley
74, of Sunbury, Ohio, formerly of North Canton, passed away on June 4, 2019. Donald was born in Canton, Ohio on March 11, 1945. He was a graduate of East Canton High School class of 1964 and retired from the Timken Co. after over 33 years of service. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and love of the Cleveland Browns.
Preceded in death by his parents, Orfeo and Maxine Pippi. He is survived by his daughters, Trisha (Alfred) Boyett and Teren (Justin) Muchoney; grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Lilly and Kate; sister, Kathleen (Guy) Roeper; brother, James (Lisa) Gensley; nephews, Jason (Anissa) Roeper, Travis Gensley and Matthew Gensley.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019