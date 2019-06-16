Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
East Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Gensley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald B. Gensley Obituary
Donald B. Gensley

74, of Sunbury, Ohio, formerly of North Canton, passed away on June 4, 2019. Donald was born in Canton, Ohio on March 11, 1945. He was a graduate of East Canton High School class of 1964 and retired from the Timken Co. after over 33 years of service. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and love of the Cleveland Browns.

Preceded in death by his parents, Orfeo and Maxine Pippi. He is survived by his daughters, Trisha (Alfred) Boyett and Teren (Justin) Muchoney; grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Lilly and Kate; sister, Kathleen (Guy) Roeper; brother, James (Lisa) Gensley; nephews, Jason (Anissa) Roeper, Travis Gensley and Matthew Gensley.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life service on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in East Canton. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now