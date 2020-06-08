DONALD B. GREEN
Donald B. Green

76, passed away on June 5, 2020 of complications following a surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Alex, OK on January 29, 1944 to D. Carter and Tena (South) Green. Don was a 1962 graduate of Tuslaw High School, earned his B.S. in Education at Malone College and his M.S. in ED. Administration from Akron University, serving the community as a teacher, coach, and principal with the Massillon School System for 33 years and retired from Norton City Schools. Don was a Football and Baseball Coach for Massillon, an avid sportsman, playing in various 35 and over leagues. He also enjoyed, golf, fishing and playing cards. He was a 1992 inductee into the Malone College Baseball Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Caldwell) Green, whom he married on July 15, 1964; their children, Christy Green and Tim (Nadeen) Green; and three grandchildren: Alex, Dominick and Henry. In addition to his parents Don was preceded in death by his siblings, D.C. Green, Ronald Green, Cartha Jo Miller and Norma Knobb.

Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. The Family will hold a private graveside service on Thursday at Newman Cemetery, Rev. Mike Kager officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Life Banc or by considering becoming an organ donor.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
