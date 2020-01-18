Home

Epworth United Methodist Chr
2150 17th St SE
Canton, OH 44707
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WACO Epworth United Methodist Church,
2150 17th St. SE.
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
WACO Epworth United Methodist Church,
2150 17th St. SE.,
Canton, OH
View Map
DONALD B. HURLESS


1929 - 2020
DONALD B. HURLESS Obituary
Donald B. Hurless

90, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1929 in Canton, Ohio. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a man of faith and was a member of WACO Epworth United Methodist Church of Canton. He retired from the Timken Company. Donald was a member of Tadmor Shriners and a 32nd degree Mason of Canton. Donald enjoyed camping and traveling.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Diane (Dave) Dickerson; companion, Joan Rose; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at WACO Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th St. SE., Canton, 44707, where Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 18, 2020
