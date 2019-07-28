Home

Donald B. Schaufele


1965 - 2019
Donald B. Schaufele Obituary
Donald B. Schaufele

54, of Canton passed away on July 24, 2019. Donald was born in Canton, Ohio on January 7, 1965.

Preceded in death by his mother, Carol Schaufele. He is survived by his father, Jack Schaufele; brother, David (Lynn) Schaufele and sister, Denise (Andrew) Petersen.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
