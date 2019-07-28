|
Donald B. Schaufele
54, of Canton passed away on July 24, 2019. Donald was born in Canton, Ohio on January 7, 1965.
Preceded in death by his mother, Carol Schaufele. He is survived by his father, Jack Schaufele; brother, David (Lynn) Schaufele and sister, Denise (Andrew) Petersen.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place. The family invites you to visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019