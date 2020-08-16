Donald B Shipe
age 96, of Dade City, Florida passed away at home on August 10, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Guernsey County, Ohio on March 14, 1924. The son of Earl and Martha (Bond) Shipe. A member of Church of the Lakes Methodist Church in Canton, and attended the church at Travelers Rest Resort in Dade City, Florida, where his grandson, Anthony, is the pastor. He proudly served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. He returned after the war to his diary farm until starting his own landscaping business in 1966. Retiring in 1986, he kept busy restoring old tractors, collecting antique tools and creating beautiful woodworking projects such as canes, bowls, and candlestick holders. Don and Maxine loved traveling in their airstream spending their winters at Travelers Rest Resort in Dade City, Florida. They were members of the Akron Oh WBCCI Airstream Club of which Don served as President in 1987.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, step-son Karl Gooseman, sister Lillian Gatten and brother Dalton Shipe. Survived by sons Gary Shipe of New York, Joe Shipe of Florida, stepchildren Linda, Marcy and David (Linda) King all of Ohio, step-daughter-in-law Mary Edna Gooseman of Florida. Grandchildren Anthony (Jodie) Shipe of Florida, Timothy (Mary Lynn Do) Shipe of Washington, Barbara Gooseman-Carbaugh, Michael (Cindy) Gooseman, Julie (Gary) Harmon all of Florida, Amanda King of Illinois, Amy King of California and Andrew King of Ohio, eight great grandchildren, six great- great grandchildren, and sister Lorraine Madden of Wyoming.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel with COVID 19 restrictions and social distancing enforced. Funeral service will be immediately following calling hours and burial will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You can visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721