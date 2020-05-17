Donald B. Stearnsage 94 of Canton, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born March 29, 1926, in Cleveland, the son of the late Frank and Ethel (Tippling) Stearns. Donald was an Eagle Scout. He was a World War II Navy Air Force veteran serving in the Pacific Theater. Donald retired after 60 years of service as an insurance underwriter. He was a member of Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church and American Legion Post #44. Donald enjoyed fishing, boating, and served as a volunteer at the humane society.Donald is survived by his wife, Deanna J. Stearns; children, Patricia Tucker, David Stearns, Thomas Stearns, Heather Hughes; grandchildren, Lauren Hughes and Alexander Hughes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June Dauby; grandfather, Charles Franklin Stearns; and step-mother, Edith (Dunn) Stearns.The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, from 1 pm to 4 pm. A private service will be held by the family. His final place of rest will be at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, OH. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Church of the Lakes United Methodist Church or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made atHeitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148