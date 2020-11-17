Donald Block



(Don to all who knew him), 96, passed from a short illness following lingering health issues on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Don was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1924 and lived there until enlisting in the US Army Air Corps in 1943 where he trained for and served as a B-26 pilot in Europe. He returned to the US and met his wife, Gloria, with whom he had been a "pen pal" during his active duty in the war. They had been married for over 73 years at the time of his death. Don graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and went to work for Goodyear Aircraft Corporation in Akron, remaining with that company in its various forms until his retirement in 1989 after nearly 42 years of service. He retired as Chief Airship Engineer and was intimately involved in the design of airships in Goodyear's lighter-than-air program throughout his entire career. His long association with the "Goodyear blimps" was something both he and his family were very proud of. Don enjoyed many things in his life, always eager to learn about a wide variety of topics. He has been a lifetime member of the MAPS air museum in Green, Ohio…serving as a valued tour guide for many years. In his retirement, he also adopted wood working as a hobby and became quite an accomplished craftsman. But as his family of four children grew to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, his greatest joy was seeing, sharing stories with, and interacting with all of them whenever possible.



He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and various nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Gloria, of 73 years; his children: Linda Cusack (Chris), Jim Block (Sandy), Pat Grimsley (JR), Amy Schott (Randy); grandchildren: Sean Cusack (Michelle), Andy Cusack, Jeremy Block (Megan), Mike Block (Margaret), Brian Block (Liana), Kyle Adams (Megan), Daniel Adams, Samantha Schott, Ben Schott, Rachel Schott; and 12 great-grandchildren.



At the request of the family, and to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission, a private service limited to family members will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his honor to the MAPS Air Museum or any charity meaningful to you. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.



